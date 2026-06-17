🇿🇲 WHY THE TONSE ALLIANCE COMMITMENTS SIGNAL A NEW ERA FOR ZAMBIA 🇿🇲



By Gillan Mubanga

The massive turnout at the Tonse Alliance rally in Kabwe—on a working day, no less—is a clear signal that the status quo is no longer sustainable! Citizens are hungry for genuine economic freedom, structural reforms, and the restoration of our fundamental liberties.



As a political activist, I closely monitored Alliance President Brian Mundubile’s address. What we heard was a serious, comprehensive policy framework that tackles the root causes of our current national struggles.

Here is my breakdown of the key commitments made today and why they matter for Zambia’s future:





1. Restoring Human Rights & Democratic Integrity

Protecting Civil Liberties:



A firm commitment to safeguarding freedom of expression, assembly, and movement. Reviewing restrictive Cyber Security laws will be a massive victory for open civic space.

Dignity in Leadership: Setting a mature political precedent by pledging full honor, dignity, and state protection for President Hakainde Hichilema once he becomes a former Head of State.





: Ending partisan blockades by opening up the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to all Zambians. Contracts will go to local enterprises based on merit, not party affiliation.

⛏️ Resource Equity & Youth Formalization

Reclaiming Public Assets:





Returning the “Black Mountain” and mineral assets to the youth, turning a marginalized demographic into key economic players.

Empowerment over Harassment: A strict policy to stop deploying state police and military forces to harass small-scale miners





Supply Chain Support:



The Ministry of Mines will facilitate legal mining licenses, safe equipment, and state-backed aggregators to guarantee financing and market access for minerals like manganese, copper and sugilite.





🌾 Agricultural Security & Local Industrialization

Protecting Our Farmers:



Guaranteeing cash payments to maize farmers within exactly 30 days of delivery, combined with a total overhaul of the FISP input distribution.



Reviving Kabwe’s Economy:



Revitalizing Mulungushi Textiles by linking it to local cotton out-grower schemes, bringing manufacturing jobs back to Central Province.

Stimulating Local Commerce: Returning critical public procurement streams, such as the Zambia Correctional Service purchasing contracts, back to Kabwe to boost local traders.





💼 Labor Dignity & Public Sector Reform

Merit-Based Public Service:



Abolishing the compromised centralized recruitment database in favor of a transparent, merit-based hiring system for civil servants.





Delivering for Teachers:



Resolving long-overdue promotions and status upgrades for more than 50,000 qualified teachers left behind.

Fair Standards for Drivers: Introducing sector-specific minimum wages for truck, bus, and ride-hailing (Yango) drivers, alongside an innovative “Drive-to-Own” asset-building scheme.





🔌 Prioritizing Domestic Energy & Welfare

Zambia First Energy Policy: Restoring economic stability by immediately halting electricity exports until our local businesses and domestic consumers have a reliable, uninterrupted power supply.





NAPSA Flexibility:



Restructuring pension access to allow workers more flexibility and better access to lump-sum payouts when they need them most.



🚀 Institutionalizing the Future Economy

The Modern Workforce:



Establishing dedicated Ministries for both the Creative Arts and the Digital Economy to finally formalize and monetize the talents of our artists, content creators, and tech innovators.





State House Accountability:



Creating a Youth Entrepreneurship and Employment Unit under direct presidential oversight to ensure these promises transform into measurable, trackable jobs.





Re establish the ministry of chiefs and religious affairs :



This will restore the respect and dignity of traditional leaders and promote genuine engagement with the church as a partner in development.



The message from Kabwe is unmistakable: the road to 2026 is paved with a demand for accountability, economic justice, and institutional reform. It is time to put Zambians first! 🇿🇲✊