Why the Two Lawyers Cant Succeed: Brian and Makebi- George N Mtonga

By George N Mtonga

Why the Two Lawyers Cant Succeed: Brian and Makebi



One of the biggest mistakes in politics is assuming I’m Hichilema’s background is different. As an economist and MBA holder, he was trained in resource allocation, financial management, organizational leadership, systems thinking, budgeting, and economic growth. These are the very skills required to manage a country.





That is why when President Hichilema speaks, he discusses the entire system: agriculture, mining, energy, education, investment, debt, foreign exchange reserves, and how they all connect. Managing a nation requires understanding how every part affects the other.





By contrast, many of his critics remain trapped in legal and political arguments without presenting a coherent economic vision. Brian Mundubile continues to struggle to articulate a credible economic roadmap for Zambia. And while Makebi Zulu is undoubtedly knowledgeable on legal matters, he rarely ventures beyond law into the broader questions of economic transformation and national development.





The challenge for any opposition is not simply finding people who can criticize government decisions. The challenge is assembling a team that can present a believable alternative for managing the economy.





If Brian Mundubile wanted to strengthen his case, he should have surrounded himself with stronger economic minds who could address his weaknesses in economic policy and development planning. Instead, the conversation remains heavily focused on legal arguments while the real debate Zambia needs is about jobs, investment, productivity, exports, fiscal management, and growth.





A country is not won in the courtroom. It is built through leadership, economic management, and the ability to allocate resources effectively.





That is why managerial competence matters. And that is why economic leadership will always be more important than legal rhetoric when it comes to governing a nation.