Wife spends Father’s Day, with son at late husband’s gravesite



ZAMIWE Zambwe marked Father’s Day with a heartfelt visit to the gravesite of her late husband, Rex Zambwe, at Leopards Hill Memorial Park.





According to Zamiwe, the occasion was made even more special as the couple’s son was celebrating his birthday on the same day.





To mark the milestone, the young boy invited his friends to celebrate with him before later visiting his father’s final resting place.





Zamiwe shared that her son took time to clean and tidy Rex’s gravesite, paying tribute to the father he continues to cherish and remember.





Rex, a young lawyer, passed away in May last year, leaving behind a family that continues to honour his memory.





The emotional Father’s Day visit served as a touching reminder of the bond that remains between a father and his child, even after death.



© TV Yatu | June 27, 2026.