WILL CLOSE CASE AND RENDER JUDGEMENT IF BOWMAN CONTINUES TO OBSCOND COURT SITTINGS, MAGISTRATE WARNS

The Magistrates Court has warned Former LUSAKA Province Minister BOWMAN LUSAMBO’s that it will close the proceed of crime case and render judgment, if he continues to abscond court sittings.

LUSAKA Resident Magistrate TREVOUR KASANDA issued the warning following Mr.LUSAMBO’s absence today when the matter was scheduled for defence.

Earlier defence lawyer MELISSA PHIRI applied for adjournment of the matter due to Mr. LUSAMBO’s absence.

Ms. PHIRI informed the court that Mr. LUSAMBO is attending to other court cases in Luanshya.

Anti-corruption Commission- ACC Prosecutor DANIEL NGWIRA agreed with Ms. PHIRI’s application for an adjournment.

This is in a matter where Mr. LUSAMBO has been slapped with two counts of Possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of proceeds of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010.

It is alleged that on a date unknown but between May 1, 2015, and December 31 2021 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown possessed properties deemed to be processed of crime.

The properties in question are plot number F/609/E/44/B/9, comprising of a single storey four bedroom dwelling house, guest wing, gazebo and a car shed located in LUSAKA’s Chamber Valley.

Mr. LUSAMBO was arrested in January 2022.

ZNBC