WILL PF BOUNCE BACK? NO, IT WON’T

The Candidates’ Comment

Sometimes it is better to be honest with oneself. Many times, people drown in self and false convictions premised on personal feelings. People, often than not, choose to believe in things away from reality and truth in preference to what their desires are, what their hearts and mind want to see. As such, many are misled.

We have spent some time interrogating the possibility of the former ruling party, the Patriotic Front (PF) of bouncing back in power.

From onset, we must say, the interrogation has been honest in quest to provide a clear and genuine analysis of where the PF stands. Of course, as we chun out this opinion, we know we may be injuring some people close to us within this former ruling party. Again, we are inevitably exciting our friends in the ruling United Party for National Development who have made it a point that PF will never bounce back into power come what may.

It’s both unfortunate and fortunate – depending on which side of the divide one is – that PF will not bounce back into power.

The reasons are basically outward and inward.

Today, we deal with an inwardly point of view.

The PF has lost its identify, as a pro poor political vehicle which once served the interest of the people.

While PF was in power, it gravitated into a billionaire club especially after Michael Sata died. A few individuals became extremely rich overnight while the majority people PF claimed it represented and served remained destitute.

There was a system in PF where a few bandits, corrupt were getting very rich in very unclear circumstances. These few crooks threw some crumbs to those who competed in worshipping them.

A system was created where, in order for one below the table to benefit anything, they had to outplay others in worshipping and bootlicking the few crooks in PF who held the cudgel of power and were calling the shots. Businesses had to be friends with the top leadership in order to win tenders. Contracts were being awarded to relatives and associates as well as bed mates of those who had power.

Those who mastered the art of bootlicking were somewhat given some form of crumbs, enough to feed them at a particular point but insufficient to sustain them, so as to keep them clapping and begging.

Look at the so-called arts empowerment nonsense. A few selected artists who worshiped PF and sung songs for them were given huge sums of monies in disguise of empowerment funds. When you think about it very well, empowerment is and should be given as a matter of priority to vulnerable people more than those doing fine.

What criteria did PF use to award Kayombo K800,000 as empowerment? What criteria did PF use to gift Macky2 the sum of K800,000?The only sensible explanation is that, these and indeed many of those who were given such kind of money by PF was because they were their booklickers and their cadres. We all know that Macky2 and Kayombo are sworn cadres of PF. This was the only qualification and criteria the PF used to give these two elements those huge monies even when there were many other vulnerable and disserving artists who could make use of such monies.

Those who had no touch whatsoever were presented with a picture of those who were somewhat eating corruption monies with PF. This system created fierce competition among supporters of PF and bred caderism in Zambia. The surge went as far as in markets. If you could not publicly display your allegiance to PF, you could not trade in peace in any markets and, often than not, you were a target of extortion by those bandits who were charging people illegally.

Clearly, there was no award or empowerment system which PF put in place for their members and the people in whole.

In order to remain in power, PF attempted to indocrinate every Zambian by making them believe that if you’re not showing any bootlicking tricks and allegiance to PF, then , you’re an outcast who must never be anywhere near the table of milk and honey.

That way, PF was able to build an army of cadres whose main preoccupation was brutality against anyone who appeared not to be part of them.

No doubt, this party diverted from it’s fundamental intent and became a Mafia organization.To sustain it’s Mafiatarian system of turning people into perpetual worshippers and cowards, the main characters with power were either deeping into public coffers or engaged into high level of corruption.

Since losing power, PF cannot anymore depend on the ideologies on which the party was founded on. In fact, many of those who claim to be leaders of PF hardly understand what their party stands for. In other words, what kept PF together was criminality.

Now that PF no longer has the power to plunder resources, they cannot sustain their bootlickers. This is why even elements like Macky2 have decided to distance themselves from PF. If PF had not lost that election, would Macky2 have stopped being their cadre? The answer is categorical no. Macky2 and all those cadres of PF in different spheres of life would still be bootlicking the former ruling party and mocking those who didn’t support this party.

Today, many people feel shy to align themselves to PF. Many people feel it’s unfashionable to be PF. There are no people in PF who believe in the ideologies of this party. All that unity we saw, after Michael Sata died, was due to the plunder they could do together.

Unless one is a fool, no sane person can expect such a party to ever bounce back in power. The few who are remaining in PF are either direct beneficiaries of the criminality that we witnessed or bedmets of the same bandits who held power. The truth cannot be far from that. We shall deal with an outward aspects of why PF will never bounce back in power, later.