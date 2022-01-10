Members of staff at Hamapande Health Post in Monze have run away from their post claiming witches and wizards are haunting them at night, Byta FM has learnt.

A resident of Hufwa Hamapande Ward has since implored government to bring new workers after others deserted the health post due to alleged witchcraft activities.

Okley Lweendo tells Byta FM News that health workers at Hamapande Health Post left the ward about a month ago claiming unknown people are bewitching them.

They have not disclosed details of their encounters with the visitors at night, but Lweendo says this is posing challenges on access to healthcare services.

Lweendo explains that locals are traveling to Monze town to access basic health services, imposing extra transport costs on residents there.

He fears people will start dying due to a lack of staff to attend to them.

Meanwhile, Hufwa Hamapande Ward Councilor, Bright Chaava acknowledges the mass exodus of staff at the local health centre, but says he has engaged the Council Chairperson about the issue.

Chaava is also seeking audience with Chief Moonze to help address the situation leading to the vacancies, but the traditional leader is currently in Nigeria on a personal visit.

He, however, says a clinical officer is still at the health post providing services to locals.