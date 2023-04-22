Woman arrested for beating up fellow lady suspected of having an affair with her husband

A 41-year-old woman Bertha Mackson is in police custody after assaulting another woman whom she suspects is in a sexual relationship with her husband.

Kanengo Police Station Public Relations Officer Gresham Ngwira has told the press that the suspect went to the other woman’s house where she attacked her with a metal bar after a confrontation.

He said well-wishers rescued the attacked woman and called the police who later took her to Area 25 Health Center but she was referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital considering her condition.

“She has been admitted to the hospital where she is still receiving treatment after sustaining a fracture on her left leg,” Ngwira said.

Mackson who hails from Malenga village in Blantyre, has been charged with causing grievance harm.