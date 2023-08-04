WOMAN IN COURT FOR DAMAGING GRADER

A 55 year old woman of Mulonga Extension in Mazabuka has appeared in Court for damaging a window of a Backhoe Loader belonging to the Local Authority.



Appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Edward Chisanga for plea was Belita Kaile who stood charged with malicious damage to property contrary to section 335 (1) as amended with Act number 17 of 2007 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Kaile who denied the charge has been granted 20 000 bail in her own recognizance with three sureties of traceable address.



Particulars of the offence are that the defendant, on 27th July, 2023, willfully did damage the right door window of the Backhoe loader machine registration number GRZ 6-405 valued at K30 000.



It is alleged that Kaile stoned the Earth Moving Equipment while it was in the process of clearing trees she planted on land connecting Mulonga Extension to Nkabika.



Magistrate Chisanga has since adjourned the matter to 10th August, 2023 for commencement of trial.