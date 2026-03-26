WOMAN JAILED FOR 7 YEARS FOR BURNING EX-BOYFRIEND’S HOUSE IN JEALOUS RAGE





A 27-year-old woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison after setting her ex-boyfriend’s house on fire in a jealous rage.





The Lephalale Magistrate’s Court handed down the sentence to Merriam Tutjie after finding her guilty of intentionally torching the property.





The incident took place at Steve Biko Phase 4 in Villa Nora, where the victim’s house and belongings were severely damaged in the fire.





The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, praised investigators and the National Prosecuting Authority for securing the conviction.





“The sentence sends a strong message that acts of violence and destruction of property will not be tolerated,” said Hadebe.





Police have urged communities to resolve disputes peacefully and seek help from professionals and community structures instead of resorting to crime.