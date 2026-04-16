Woman Quits Job to Breastfeed 36-Year-Old Boyfriend Full-Time

A bartender from Atlanta, quit her job in 2016 to focus full-time on inducing lactation so she could breastfeed her boyfriend.

Jennifer Mulford stopped working so she could breastfeed her 36-year-old boyfriend, Brad Leeson, as part of what is known as an Adult Breastfeeding Relationship (ABR).

Mulford, then 36, told British tabloid The Sun that she left her bartending position to devote herself entirely to the relationship.

She followed a rigorous schedule of “dry feeding” (nursing without milk) and pumping every two hours — including throughout the night.

This tricked her body into producing milk again, more than 20 years after giving birth to her daughter.

“I’ve taken a break from my job because I want to devote everything to making this work,” she said at the time.

Mulford explained that the practice was not only physical but deeply emotional, believing it would create a unique and powerful bond between her and Leeson, whom she described as a “partner for life.”

Leeson, a bodybuilder, reportedly supported the arrangement and believed breast milk would benefit his fitness goals.

The couple rekindled their childhood connection after Mulford actively searched for a partner open to ABR on forums and dating sites.