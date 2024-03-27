WORK STOPPAGE AT CBU ENTERS DAY 6

The work stoppage by academics and other senior staff at the Copperbelt University-CBU has entered day six, following the rejection of a K550 wage increase across the board for two years.

According to information obtained by Phoenix News, the K550 represents only 0.02 percent of the workers’ demands for a 20% salary increment.

Copperbelt University Senior Staff and Allied Workers Union-CUSSAWU Secretary General Rodney Mwamba, says his union and the Copperbelt University Academics Union-CBUAU are awaiting a letter from management to determine whether or not the work stoppage will continue.

Mr. Mwamba says a meeting with the university council yesterday decided that the unions should be provided with documentation indicating the university’s financial position, budgets, and other pertinent information.

He adds that once this information is ready, the two unions will be able to file a fresh request to the emoluments commission for a new mandate, but warns that the K550 will still be rejected.

PHOENIX NEWS