World Cup 2026 Faces Turmoil in the USA as Trump Policies, High Costs Trigger Mass Ticket Cancellations





The 2026 FIFA World Cup, with most matches scheduled in the United States, is now facing unprecedented ticket cancellations, raising serious concerns about the tournament’s future success.





In the USA, analysts and fans are increasingly linking the cancellations to the policy direction under President Donald Trump. Stricter immigration rules, tougher visa processes, heightened border controls, and a more aggressive stance on who is allowed into the country have reportedly discouraged international fans from committing to travel plans.





On top of that, Trump’s economic and trade policies, combined with inflation and a strong dollar, have pushed travel, accommodation, insurance, and match-day costs to extremely high levels. For many ordinary football fans, especially from Africa, Latin America, and Asia, attending the World Cup in the USA is becoming financially impossible.





The fallout is serious. FIFA stands to lose millions in ticket revenue, while US host cities, hotels, airlines, transport services, restaurants, and informal workers could miss out on the massive economic boost they were promised. Local businesses that were counting on an influx of global supporters are now facing uncertainty.





Critics argue that the World Cup is being over-commercialised and over-securitised, turning what should be a global people’s tournament into an elite event for the wealthy. Others warn that if policies are not softened or costs reduced, stadiums could struggle to fill despite the World Cup’s global popularity.





As 2026 approaches, pressure is mounting on FIFA and US authorities to reassure fans that the World Cup will be accessible, welcoming, and truly global — not restricted by politics, fear, or high costs.