World leaders react as Israel and US launch strikes on Iran

Global leaders and authorities are beginning to react to the news that the US and Israel have carried out strikes on Iran, and that Tehran is responding to those attacks with its own strikes in the Middle East.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called the developments “perilous” and said that she has spoken to Israel’s foreign minister this morning. “Protection of civilians and international humanitarian law is a priority,” she said on X.



Switzerland’s foreign ministry said it is “deeply alarmed by today’s strikes by the US and Israel against Iran,” calling on “all parties to exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.”



Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that the US and Israeli strikes on Iran “bring the Middle East to the edge of catastrophe,” urging Washington and Tehran to “pursue a diplomatic off-ramp rather than further escalation.”



Slovenia’s President Nataša Pirc Musar said that she was following the latest developments “with great concern,” posting to X that “we are witnessing a serious escalation of regional tensions, thereby endangering peace and stability in the Middle East.”



Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on X that “the regime in Tehran had every opportunity to prevent a violent scenario,” adding: “We reaffirm our unwavering position: we wish security, prosperity, and freedom to the Iranian people, as well as stability and prosperity to the Middle East.”



Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that his country “support(s) the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon,” also writing on X that “Australia stands with the brave people of Iran in their struggle against oppression.”

India’s embassies in Israel and Iran advised Indian nationals in the countries to “exercise utmost caution,” avoid unnecessary travel and monitor the situation.