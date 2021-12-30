Economic Front
WYNTER KABIMBA’S RAINBOW PARTY CHANGES NAME TO ECONOMIC FRONT

Wynter Kabimba’s Rainbow Party has with immediate effect changed its name to Economic Front.

Mr. Kabimba announced the development on his Facebook Page.

He has urged party structures to continue mobilizing under the new name.

  2. WHATEVER NAME YOU GIVE IT, YOUR FACE IS ATILL ATTACHED TO IT AND HENCE WHATEVER PEOPLE SAW IN YOU IN RAINBOW IS WHAT THEY WILL SEE IN YOU UNDER THE ECONOMIC FRONT, KABIMBA, LET THE TRUTH BE TOLD, YOU ARE A BAD LEADER WHO IS VERY EGOISTIC. AND WITH SUCH CHARACTOR, YOU CAN NOT SALE, IN RAINBOW PEOPLE SPENT MOST OF THE TIME APPOLOGISING ON YOUR BAHALF FOR THE WAY YOU CARRIED YOURSELF IN PF.

    • This man is not normal….he was the one behind PF foolishness and thinks Zambians have short memory? Kabimba just try farming.

  3. Now this is what is called rebranding. There’s no rebranding when there’s no change in name and symbolism. But will it now make an impact? It depends on what its leader does and what lessons he has learned after all these years in public life.

  7. Although the name “Rainbow Party” was associated with gays, it did not matter which name was used as long as it is lead by Wynter Kabimba. This is the man who is hated even in his own village. How he hope to rally other people is beyond comprehension.

