WYNTER KABIMBA’S RAINBOW PARTY CHANGES NAME TO ECONOMIC FRONT
Wynter Kabimba’s Rainbow Party has with immediate effect changed its name to Economic Front.
Mr. Kabimba announced the development on his Facebook Page.
He has urged party structures to continue mobilizing under the new name.
Mobilizing who?
WHATEVER NAME YOU GIVE IT, YOUR FACE IS ATILL ATTACHED TO IT AND HENCE WHATEVER PEOPLE SAW IN YOU IN RAINBOW IS WHAT THEY WILL SEE IN YOU UNDER THE ECONOMIC FRONT, KABIMBA, LET THE TRUTH BE TOLD, YOU ARE A BAD LEADER WHO IS VERY EGOISTIC. AND WITH SUCH CHARACTOR, YOU CAN NOT SALE, IN RAINBOW PEOPLE SPENT MOST OF THE TIME APPOLOGISING ON YOUR BAHALF FOR THE WAY YOU CARRIED YOURSELF IN PF.
This man is not normal….he was the one behind PF foolishness and thinks Zambians have short memory? Kabimba just try farming.
Now this is what is called rebranding. There’s no rebranding when there’s no change in name and symbolism. But will it now make an impact? It depends on what its leader does and what lessons he has learned after all these years in public life.
Kikikikiki kuli kanthu
He is finished like Kambwili who lost direction leaving his popular party joining a dying PF party.
Winter Kabimba kantu nanzala kkkkkkkk
Although the name “Rainbow Party” was associated with gays, it did not matter which name was used as long as it is lead by Wynter Kabimba. This is the man who is hated even in his own village. How he hope to rally other people is beyond comprehension.
I guess the rainbow party has recruited enough rainbow individuals.
Is M’membe also joining this new party?