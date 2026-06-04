XAVIER CHUNGU GRANTED K50,000 BAIL BUT REMAINS IN CUSTODY



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The Lusaka High Court has granted former Zambia Intelligence Service Director-General Xavier Chungu K50,000 bail on his own recognisance, with two working sureties in the sum of K20,000 each.





Despite being granted bail, Mr. Chungu remains in detention at Kabwata Police Station.





According to his legal team, the delayed release is due to what is suspected to be the State’s claim that a new indictment has been filed in a lower court, meaning the Liberal Party President may still remain in custody.





Mr. Chungu was arrested on Thursday, 28th May 2026, and has been in custody for exactly seven (7) days.



He is charged with seven (7) counts of Communication of Certain Information, contrary to Section 4(1) of the State Security Act, Chapter 111 of the Laws of Zambia.





It is alleged that on 24th May 2026, between 16:00 and 18:00 hours in New Kasama, Lusaka, Mr. Chungu disclosed confidential information obtained through his official duties.





He is also facing three (3) counts of Seditious Practices, contrary to Section 57 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. It is alleged that during the same period and at the same location, Mr. Chungu uttered words of a seditious nature.





In addition, he faces one (1) count of Prohibition of Publication or Disclosure of Information to an Unauthorised Person, contrary to Section 11(1) of the Zambia Security Intelligence Service Act, Chapter 109 of the Laws of Zambia.





It is alleged that during the same period and at the same location, he disclosed protective measures relating to a vital installation.

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