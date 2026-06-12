Xenophobic Attacks Continue – Belfast Under Attack and Elon Musk Is Fueling the Fire



The recent surge of xenophobic violence in Belfast has been directly linked to online amplification by Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform X. Officials have accused him of using his platform to “orchestrate hate” and incite further unrest.





Here’s what you need to know:



Trigger of the Violence:



The riots were sparked by a viral video of a brutal stabbing attack on June 8. A Sudanese national has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.





Nature of the Attacks:



Masked mobs have targeted immigrant communities, setting fire to homes and businesses, and forcing families to flee. The Belfast Islamic Centre was forced to close for the first time in its history.





Role of Elon Musk:



Officials, including First Minister Michelle O’Neill, have accused Musk of fueling the crisis by retweeting far-right agitators and calling for protests…which they describe as an “orchestration of hate from afar.”





What Musk actually retweeted:



· “Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change !!” Musk sharing a list of protest locations in Belfast to his 240 million followers



· “Murderous migrants beheading innocent people in their home town is what’s making people angry, not ‘social media’!” – Musk’s own words, dismissing accusations that he was inciting violence





· A call to “prosecute officials and politicians who knowingly placed dangerous third world savages in our communities,” with Musk adding: “This is the way”



· “Only Restore Britain can save Britain. It is the only way” – Musk amplifying a far-right party that calls for mass deportation of millions of people





· A manipulated image of a Banksy artwork – the original showed a protester with a blank placard; Musk’s repost had “White lives matter” written on it



· “Millions and millions need to leave or be made to leave” – Musk reposting a call for forced mass deportation



· A post claiming UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer “hates white people”





Official Response:



UK ministers have condemned the acts as “racist thuggery.” While regulators have warned X about illegal content, no immediate sanctions against the platform have been announced.





The situation remains tense as authorities attempt to prevent further escalation. But there is also hope…the crisis has highlighted a wave of community support for affected families.