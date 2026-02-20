Yaytseslav mocks Ghana and Kenya after leaving Africa

Russian national Yaytseslav has once again taken over online conversations after multiple videos surfaced showing him approaching women in public spaces across Kenya and Ghana.

The clips which have been widely circulated on social media shows him striking up brief conversations with women in malls and on the streets before inviting them to his apartment.

The encounters were recorded using Meta smart glasses,

allowing him to discreetly film the interactions without the women’s clear awareness of how the footage would later be used.

Following the viral spread of the videos, public outrage has intensified in both Kenya and Ghana.

Reports indicate that efforts are underway by authorities and concerned individuals to track him down and bring him to account over the alleged non-consensual recordings and distribution of private encounters.

Despite the mounting backlash and reported manhunt, sources suggest that Yaytseslav appears unfazed by the controversy.

In a new development, the Russian, who is reportedly currently in Asia continuing what he describes as his “exploration,” has come under fire for derogatory comments about Africa.

In the caption attached to a recent hotel room video featuring an Asian woman, he described Africa as a “dusty continent,” a remark that has triggered widespread condemnation online.

Many social media users have criticised the statement as disrespectful and offensive, particularly given the ongoing controversy surrounding his activities in African countries.