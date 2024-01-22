YES YOU HEARD ME CORRECT,MR FRED M’MEMBE IS LYING OVER BAROTSELAND- Mupishi Jones

*YES YOU HEARD ME CORRECT,MR FRED M’MEMBE IS LYING OVER BAROTSELAND*

====================

Authored By *Mupishi Jones*

My article on Barotseland seem to have triggered mixed reactions but as expected mostly from a few Lozi speaking dialect people of Western Province.Let me be clear, I never referred to Lozi as a tribe but a dialect.It is a well known fact that much as there is no tribe called Lozi,there are people who exclusively identify themselves as Lozi speaking dialects.The Oxford language dictionary defines a dialect as ” _a particular form of a language which is peculiar to a specific region or social group_ “.

However,to start discussing languages here will dilute my points raised in my article.My points were;

1. Mr Fred Namakando M’membe never consulted anyone outside the Lozi speaking dialect people on the issue of reverting back to the name Barotseland.Let him mention one Chief from the none Lozi speaking dialect whom M’membe consulted and told him that they want the name changed from Western Province to Barotseland?

2. Mr M’membe knows very well what those advocating for Barotseland wants, it’s not just the change of name.He is being economical with the truth by saying once he forms government,he’ll honor even more than what was agreed in the Barotseland Agreement within a day or two after being sworn in, really, how many can believe this? This is where we are saying Mr M’membe is lying! If he’s saying this from the bottom of his heart,then he’s out of touch with reality.

3. We’re saying the delegation that went to sign the Barotseland Agreement were exclusively from the Lozi speaking dialect people of Western Province and none was from the so-called none Lozi speaking dialect and neither were they even consulted.Therefore,we have never been a party to that agreement and we still remain not part of it.Please don’t force this Barotseland Agreement on us who do not accept it.We have every right to refuse.

4. We are saying,if the Lozi speaking dialect people of Western Province want to revert back to the name Barotseland, let them start by re-defining the boundaries because the original boundary of Barotseland is different from the current boundaries of Western Province.Unless you don’t care about other none Lozi speaking dialect people occupying these regions.

5.In a very rare event that Mr M’membe forms government and proceeds to honor his Barotseland promise, I can assure him that it’ll be the beginning of a very long and protracted battle amongst the people in this province and against the government itself which Mr M’membe’s term of office will be occupied with. Because in the same way the current proponents of Barotseland are advocating to revert to”Barotseland with all their intentions”, the none Lozi speaking dialect people of Western Province will also be demanding to revert to the name Western Province which is more inclusive to others than this Barotseland which seems to favor only a few.

Therefore, some people might be lecturing on the history of the people of Western Province and how they are one, yes on paper we may be one but the painful truth is that we’re distinctively different on the ground!

As I conclude let me repeat,I have made enough consultations from the none Lozi speaking dialect people of Western Province and they’re comfortable with the name Western Province and to be part of Zambia now and forever,

*I submit*

*Mupishi Jones*