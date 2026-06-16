You are dealing with A VERY CALCULATIVE PRESIDENT WHO BEAT US SOOO BADLY WHEN WE HAD ALL THE INSTRUMENTS OF POWER- Charlie The-engineer Simusokwe

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Charlie The-engineer Simusokwe writes:

I don’t even wanna talk about the ELECTORAL GENIUS seated next to the President…



Hear it from me..,
You are dealing with A VERY CALCULATIVE PRESIDENT WHO BEAT US SOOO BADLY WHEN WE HAD ALL THE INSTRUMENTS OF POWER..!!!



It really bothers me when I see people, …even the ones I at some point perceived to be intelligent busy DELELALING this man.



Remember this: HE WILL WALOP YOU BIG TIME THIS AUGUST! He is YET to start his campaigns.
Screenshot this!

🦅

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