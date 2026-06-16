You are dealing with A VERY CALCULATIVE PRESIDENT WHO BEAT US SOOO BADLY WHEN WE HAD ALL THE INSTRUMENTS OF POWER- Charlie The-engineer Simusokwe

Charlie The-engineer Simusokwe writes:
I don’t even wanna talk about the ELECTORAL GENIUS seated next to the President…
Hear it from me..,
You are dealing with A VERY CALCULATIVE PRESIDENT WHO BEAT US SOOO BADLY WHEN WE HAD ALL THE INSTRUMENTS OF POWER..!!!
It really bothers me when I see people, …even the ones I at some point perceived to be intelligent busy DELELALING this man.
Remember this: HE WILL WALOP YOU BIG TIME THIS AUGUST! He is YET to start his campaigns.
Screenshot this!
🦅
We allowed it,this time no