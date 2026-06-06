YOU STUDY IN ENGLAND WITH NO ENGLISH : Dolika Banda Certificate does not include English

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‘Dolika certificate does not include English’



The Council of Zambia (ECZ) has told the Constitutional Court that Socialist Party presidential candidate Fred M’membe’s running mate, Dolika Banda, does not possess a qualification equivalent to a Grade 12 certificate.





It has submitted that Ms Banda’s O-Level certificate does not include English Language, a mandatory subject for one to be awarded a Grade 12 certificate in Zambia, and, therefore, fails to meet the constitutional academic threshold required for nomination.





However, chief electoral officer Brown Kasaro has argued that Electoral Commission of Zambia had already completed the nomination validation process before it received communication from Examinations Council of Zambia regarding Ms Banda’s qualifications.





And Attorney-General Mulilo Kabesha has urged the Constitutional Court to invalidate Ms Banda’s nomination on grounds that the court has the power to overturn decisions of Electoral Commission of Zambia where constitutional requirements have not been met.





The submissions are in response to a petition filed by Consortium of Civil Societies for Good Governance and Constitutionalism, which has petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking to disqualify Dr Fred M’membe and his running mate, Ms Banda.





The consortium is challenging the joint nomination of Dr M’membe and Ms Banda, arguing that their presidential ticket is constitutionally defective and violates Articles 100(1)(e), 110(2) and 266 of the Constitution, which require a presidential running mate to possess a Grade 12 certificate or its equivalent.





The petitioners contend that Ms Banda’s foreign academic qualifications have not been verified and determined to be equivalent to a Grade 12 certificate by Zambia Qualifications Authority (ZAQA).





They argue that Electoral Commission of Zambia accepted the nomination despite allegedly failing to conclusively verify the qualifications submitted by Ms Banda.





In an affidavit filed before the court, Examinations Council of Zambia board secretary Teza Nakazwe-Musakanya submits that Ms Banda presented a General Certificate of Education (GCE) ordinary level certificate with six subjects, but without English Language.





“The first respondent’s [Ms Banda’s] O-Level certificate was found not equivalent to Zambia’s Grade 12 certificate because it lacked English Language, which is mandatory for the award of a Grade 12 certificate in Zambia,” Ms Nakazwe-Musakanya states.





She explains that while Examinations Council of Zambia equated the O-Level results to Zambian standards because both qualifications are at the same level, it could not equate the A-Level results because they are at a higher academic level than a Grade 12 certificate.





According to the affidavit, Examinations Council of Zambia subsequently informed Electoral Commission of Zambia that Ms Banda did not possess a Grade 12 certificate or its equivalent and advised that her nomination be invalidated.





“On May 9, 2026, the first respondent wrote to the Examinations Council of Zambia requesting it to reconsider the communicated position of the qualifications she had submitted that they were not equivalent to a G12 certificate of Zambia,” the affidavit reads in part.





“On May 13, 2026, Examinations Council of Zambia responded to the first respondent stating that the council could not reconsider its position and further clarified that the English Language could not be substituted by Literature in English.”



Daily Mail