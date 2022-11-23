Your Day For Reckoning Is Coming, Nakacinda Warns HH

YOUR DAY FOR RECKONING IS COMING, NAKACINDA WARNS BALLY

…as he gets shocked that govt has paid a deaf ear to the defence auditing debate

Lusaka…. Wednesday November 23, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has castigated the New Dawn Administration for seemingly paying a deaf ear to the cries of Zambians over contracting Grant Thornton to audit the country’s defence force.

Hon Nakacinda said the position taken by government implies that they don’t mind undertaking activities with impunity even when they are illegal.

He said the headline attributed to a named government officials stating that the debate on the matter in question are futile as governemnt has already made up its mind makes sad reading.

The PF MCC said this today when he addressed the media at Lusaka’s Magistrate Court grounds.

“I want to express sadness at the headlines we reading in tabloids, reporting that for example a minister of justice has said the debate over the audit of the defence force is futile because government has already made up its mind and it will proceed. In other words, the minister of defence is saying they don’t mind undertaking activities with impunity even when they are illegal,” he said.

“So to that effect they are justifying the fact that even when the Auditor General was never involved in that process.…because one in State House or Community House gave a directive that private firms to which we know he had interest and we can speculate he still has interest, should audit these defence force.”

Hon Nakacinda however warned President Hakainde Hichilema and those in his cabinet that the day for reckoning is coming.

“We feel that such statements are reckless and we only want to warn that the day of reckoning is coming. It may not be today, or tomorrow. But it will surely come. Mr Hakainde Hichilema one day will have to account for all the actions, decisions and things he has done and he will do while in office. Same applies to Hon Lufuma, same applies to Hon Musokotwane, same applies to Secretary to the Treasury, same applies to all officers who are involved in wanting our security secrets to be exposed recklessly like that just because people are interested in benefiting through that process,” he said.

“That impunity we condemn, and we don’t expect the minister of defense, especially of the standing of Lufuma…. Hon Lufuma is more experienced when it comes to issues of governance than the President because he has been in Parliament for close to 20 years. And therefore it is sad that he begins to participate in the process of justifying such illegalities.”