YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBERED: UPND Is Losing This Election Unless They Rig, Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe Warns Panga Wielding Ruling Party Supporters





Socialist Party president Dr. Fred M’membe has told UPND cadres who disrupted a campaign meeting & assaulted opposition officials their days are numbered as the ruling party was headed for defeat in the August 13 presidential & parliamentary elections.





A sombre Dr. M’membe said on Prime TV’s Matters Saturday night that his party officials including a parliamentary candidate for Kanyama were injured and had her phone stolen when three buses some of which were branded in UPND colours descended on the SP rally and caused mayhem.





Dr. M’membe says Saturday was his party’s last day in Lusaka Province for presidential campaigns but their rally in Kanyama was disrupted shortly before it started.



“I wonder why the UPND and its leadership cannot learn from what happened to the PF (in 2021).





“Violence is not a political tool for winning elections. If anything Zambians abhor violence. And no violence should be committed in the name of politics.



“There’s no political doctrine that justifies that violence; that type of behavior. It’s barbarism at the highest level.



“But you can see the cadres were organized. They were mobilized to come and do what they did. Buses were organized, hired for them – three buses,” he explained.





Asked if the two political party campaign programs clashed in the area thereby resulting in the violence, Dr. M’membe responded; “it is not a clash. It’s not their day. Clash for what? They had no right to be there. It’s violence that was organized & orchestrated, and it’s unjustifiable.



“If the UPND want to have a future in the politics of this country, that type of behavior should stop.





“Those cadres involved in that type of violence should know that their days are numbered; they have only 47 days to go.



“They will be prosecuted the way PF cadres were prosecuted after the elections when UPND won (in 2021). Some of them went to jail for the violence they committed when their party was in power.



“Some of these UPND cadres will go to jail because the UPND is losing this election. And that’s why they are turning to violence.”





Asked if he was sure about UPND’s imminent electoral defeat, Dr. M’membe emphatically said, “yes, they (UPND) are losing unless they rig.”



Dr M’membe added that the UPND has continued with grandscale violence against the Socilaist Party through out its five years in power.



“This is not strange. It has been the behavior of UPND. Over the last five years, we have participated in by elections. Almost in all the by elections, we are under attack from the UPND. So many of our vehicles have been destroyed by the UPND but not a single UPND cadre has been arrested. Even these who were arrested today (yesterday), I can bet you by tomorrow (today) you will not find them there,” he said.





“None of them will be prosecuted. We are actually the prosecuted ones for defending ourselves.”



Dr. M’membe also disclosed that a mobile phone belonging to Socialist Party MP Harriet Bwalya Mulenga Katanekwa, a candidate in the Kanyama parliamentary constituency was stolen during the attack.





“It’s a very sad day for us. The police had to come in and fire shots. It was serious. They (UPND) came with branded vehicles. A few of them have been apprehended by the police.”



Zambia goes to the polls on August 13, 2026 with President Hakainde Hichilema facing stiff competition from Tonse Pamodzi Alliance candidate Brian Mundubile.