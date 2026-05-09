Your Passport Could Be Revoked Over Unpaid Child Support



Many Americans are just discovering a little-known federal rule: if you owe more than $2,500 in unpaid child support, the U.S. government can deny or revoke your passport.





That means no international vacations, no overseas business trips — and even passport renewals can be blocked until the debt is paid.





The law has sparked renewed debate online after discussions linked to Donald Trump brought fresh attention to the policy. Supporters call it accountability, while critics argue it gives the government too much control over personal freedoms.



Imagine planning a trip abroad… only to find out you can’t leave the country because of unpaid support payments.



Fair consequence or government overreach?