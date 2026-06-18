YOUTHS, STUDENTS BACK MUNDUBILE’S PLEDGE OF NON-PERSECUTION



The Tonse Alliance Youth and Students have welcomed a pledge by National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) presidential candidate and Tonse Alliance president, Brian Mundubile, that he would not persecute President Hakainde Hichilema after leaving office if elected in the August 13, 2026 general election.





Speaking through a statement issued by Vice National Chairperson for Student Affairs and Presidential Youth Campaign Team Vice Chairperson Gregory Chisha, the youth wing described Mundubile’s remarks as a demonstration of maturity, statesmanship and a commitment to national unity.





The group said leadership should be viewed as a relay race rather than a battlefield, arguing that elected leaders are entrusted with serving the people for a season before handing over responsibility to the next generation of leaders





According to the statement, Mundubile’s commitment signals a departure from what the youths described as a history of political persecution that has often followed changes in government.





The youths noted that while they believe President Hichilema has not adequately addressed a number of challenges affecting young people and ordinary citizens, Mundubile has indicated that his priority would be development and national progress rather than political revenge.





They further commended the opposition leader for recognizing the value of institutional memory possessed by former Heads of State, saying the experience acquired in the presidency remains an important national asset that can benefit the country even after a leader leaves office.





The youth movement also called for an end to what it described as a cycle of hostility that has characterized some political transitions in Zambia, citing experiences involving former presidents over the years.





They said Zambia’s democracy would be strengthened if political competition ended after elections and leaders focused on reconciliation, respect and national healing.





The Tonse Alliance Youth and Students reiterated their support for leaders who place national interests above political vendettas and expressed confidence that a culture of peaceful political transitions would contribute to the country’s development.





“His pledge not to persecute President Hichilema is evidence of a leader who understands that Zambia’s future will be built through cooperation, respect and a shared commitment to national progress,” the statement read.



©️ Kumwesu | June 18, 2026