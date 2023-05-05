Yul Edochie’s Second Wife, Judy Austin, Consoles Husband Over Son’s Death

Judy Austin, the second wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has consoled her husband over the death of his first son, Kambilichukwu, whom he had with his first wife, May.

This comes after Edochie took to Instagram to thank those who expressed sympathy for his family, saying that their love and concern was overwhelming.

She posted a photo of her husband on her Instagram account on Thursday night, describing him as a great man and encouraging him to stay strong and trust in God saying, “Ezedike, you’re a Great man. And Great men face great challenges. Your life is in God’s hands. Trust that he will lead you always. Remain strong. “

Kambilichukwu, who was Yul and May’s first son and second child, passed on two months after his 16th birthday.

Credit: Instagram | judyaustin1