ZAM RAISES CONCERN AS RICH BIZZY DROPPED FROM NATIONAL EVENT PERFORMANCE LINE-UPS.



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‎The Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) has confirmed that popular artiste Rich Bizzy, also known as Tolo Wamidanso, has been removed from several performance line-ups over the past 24 hours.



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‎ZAM President Brian Bwembya disclosed the development in a Facebook post, stating that the association is still gathering information to establish the reasons behind the decision to exclude the musician from certain national events.



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‎The development comes in the wake of Rich Bizzy’s involvement in producing and performing political campaign songs alongside fellow artistes Chester, Shenky, and Kadafi in support of Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile.



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‎No official statement has been issued by the government regarding the reported removal of the artiste from the performance schedules.



By Michael Himusa Jnr

Prime TV