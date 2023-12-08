By Emmanuel Mwamba

ZAMBIA GOING BACK TO STANDARD SIX AND FORM 1

● Zambia adjusts education system

● Early Childhood hood Education reduced from 4 to 3 years.

● Schools grading system to run from Grade 1-6(Primary Education).

● FORM to 1 to Form 3 ( Secondary Education).

● Form 4 to 6 (A Levels).

The Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary , Education Services, Mr Joe Kamoko writes in his preamble:

“Above all, the 2023 Education Curriculum has adjusted the structure of the education system from 4-7-2-3 to 3-6-4-2.

EARLY AND PRIMARY EDUCATION

Early Childhood Education (ECE) has been reduced from 4 to 3 years , while primary education level has also been reduced from 7 to 6 years, with eligible age entry also being reduced from 7 to 6 years.

SECONDARY EDUCATION-FORM 1-FORM 3

The secondary education level has been restructured and increased from 5 to 6 years.

A-LEVELS

This is to accommodate 2 years of A- levels. Thus, learners will be provided with 4 years of ordinary secondary education and 2 years of advanced Secondary (“A” level).

Notably, Forms have replaced Grades at Secondary school level.