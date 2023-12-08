By Emmanuel Mwamba
ZAMBIA GOING BACK TO STANDARD SIX AND FORM 1
● Zambia adjusts education system
● Early Childhood hood Education reduced from 4 to 3 years.
● Schools grading system to run from Grade 1-6(Primary Education).
● FORM to 1 to Form 3 ( Secondary Education).
● Form 4 to 6 (A Levels).
The Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary , Education Services, Mr Joe Kamoko writes in his preamble:
“Above all, the 2023 Education Curriculum has adjusted the structure of the education system from 4-7-2-3 to 3-6-4-2.
EARLY AND PRIMARY EDUCATION
Early Childhood Education (ECE) has been reduced from 4 to 3 years , while primary education level has also been reduced from 7 to 6 years, with eligible age entry also being reduced from 7 to 6 years.
SECONDARY EDUCATION-FORM 1-FORM 3
The secondary education level has been restructured and increased from 5 to 6 years.
A-LEVELS
This is to accommodate 2 years of A- levels. Thus, learners will be provided with 4 years of ordinary secondary education and 2 years of advanced Secondary (“A” level).
Notably, Forms have replaced Grades at Secondary school level.
I salute you ,upnd for this corrective measure in our educational system.You have scored a major plus plus , long live Zambia!, I n future let pre school and primary school teachers do the training by the time they complete Form Six to help poor parents who cannot afford paying college fees for their children.From Berlin