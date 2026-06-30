Zambia headed in wrong direction, OPP will put it back on track, says Presidential candidate Dr. Brian Mushimba

Zambia headed in wrong direction, OPP will put it back on track, says Mushimba



ORGANIZED Peoples Party —OPP Presidential candidate Dr. Brian Mushimba says his party will hard reset Zambia and begin rebuilding the country from the ground up.





Speaking on Prime TV’s Lunch Table programme, Mushimba said Zambia is headed in the wrong direction and requires leadership capable of putting it back on track.





He observed that unemployment, poverty and the high cost of living continue to affect many citizens, while the country’s resources are not being distributed equitably.





Mushimba, a former Kankoyo Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister under the Patriotic Front administration, said an OPP government would focus on improving the lives of ordinary Zambians.





According to him, OPP is the only political party offering a complete reset of the country’s governance and development agenda.



He challenged Zambians to support his presidential bid, saying his party has practical ideas that can transform the nation.





“The country is headed in the wrong direction, but as OPP, we want to hard reset the country so that we can start rebuilding it with the right materials and blueprint,” said Mushimba.



“Unemployment and the high cost of living are still with us. We want to work for the people of Zambia.”





“As an engineer, I am going to use my skills to develop the country and ensure that Zambians take ownership of the economy.”



Meanwhile, Mushimba alleged that the increased Constituency Development Fund—CDF is being abused.





He claimed that some former political cadres who previously operated from bus stations have now formed cooperatives within communities and are obtaining loans which they allegedly fail to repay.





The former lawmaker further charged that Zambia is becoming food insecure because the current government is not doing enough to support farmers and boost agricultural production.



© TV Yatu | Noel Iyombwa |June 29, 2026.