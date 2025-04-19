Zambia Institute of Journalism Bill of 2025-End of the Practice of Independent Journalism in Zambia



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



President Hakainde Hichilema’s Cabinet approved various bills to Parliament targeting their enactment during the just lapsed legislative session.



On 28th March,2025, Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha submitted to Parliament a raft of bills that included a number of alarmingly repressive bills that will clearly undermine free speech, democracy and Chapter 3 of the Zambian Constitution.



I’m frantically asking members of Parliament if all these Bills were passed since they were listed, gazzetted and published on the National Assembly parliamentary website.



Among the bills submitted for enactment include a cocktail of bills deliberately crafted and designed to clamp down on freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and establishing a digital tyranny and dictatorship against citizens.



The new Cyber Crimes and security bills, instead of focusing on cyber crimes and provide cyber security, have instead been designed to regulate speech and personal conduct of persons in the cyberspace, provide for legal interception, interruption and surveillance of any electronic communications and snoop on private social-media interactions for criminal prosecutions whose sanction goes upto 25 years imprisonment, the NGO Bill of 2025 designed to register, group and regulate all civil society entities in Zambia, the Closed Circuit Public Protection bill with the objective to regulate all closed tv circuits and provide legal surveillance , and the Anti-Terrorism and Non-proliferation (Amendment)

Act No. 6 of 2023 that has now provided for life imprisonment for certain type of speech offences against the President and public institutions.



Now comes the Zambia Institute of Journalism Bill which will establish the Council of the Zambia Institute of Journalism that will licence journalists, and regulate the practice and professional conduct of journalists and Journalism in Zambia.



If this law has been enacted, forget the practice of independence Journalism and media in Zambia as their practice will depend on the licensing, regulation, cancellation, suspension and approval powers by the newly created Council of Zambia Institute of Journalism.



This body will mockingly purport to be a “self regulation mechanism”!



In this case, the law becomes operational with the mere publication of the Statutory Instrument by the Minister of Information and Media.