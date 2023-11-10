ZAMBIA LEFT IN LIMBO AS AIME MABIKA SNUBBED FOR THIRD TIME IN WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

Toronto FC’s Mabika left out of Avram Grant’s squad despite passport saga

In a surprising turn of events, Zambian international Aime Mabika, who plays his trade with Toronto FC in the MLS, has been overlooked for the third consecutive time by coach Avram Grant in the run-up to the back-to-back World Cup qualifiers against Congo Brazzaville and Niger this November.

Despite Mabika’s ample game time with his club towards the end of the season, his name was conspicuously absent from the list of the 25-member squad summoned to report for camp on the 13th of November.

This decision comes in the wake of the unfortunate injury to towering defender Frankie Chisenga Musonda of Ayr United in Scotland. Many had anticipated that Grant would recall Mabika to bolster the defense, but to the dismay of many, he remains excluded.

The situation has been highly anticipated, as Mabika’s eligibility to represent Zambia had been a subject of extensive efforts by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and the government, who worked diligently to secure him a Zambian passport. Hopes were high to see Mabika in the national colors once more.

Mabika was finally issued a Zambian passport just 48 hours before Zambia played Lesotho in South Africa in March of this year. Unfortunately, he couldn’t report for duty due to family issues, as explained by FAZ.

Since then, Zambia has participated in three FIFA windows, playing Ivory Coast at home and Comoros away, with Mabika being snubbed on all occasions. Even during the October FIFA international break when Zambia traveled to Dubai for two international friendlies, Mabika’s name was conspicuously absent.

What makes this situation even more baffling is that Avram Grant was instrumental in calling up Mabika when he lacked a Zambian passport to play in official matches. With a shortage of experience in defense, especially in the absence of Musonda and Thandie Mwape, who was excluded due to his clubless status, Mabika seemed like a fitting addition to the team.

As Zambia’s World Cup qualifiers loom and with Grant’s continued disregard for Mabika, the nation is left wondering if the defender will ever get the call-up he deserves.

This ongoing snubbing could prove costly for Zambia in their pursuit of foreign-born players with Zambian roots to switch allegiances, especially after Mabika’s journey to acquire the Zambian passport seemed promising but has taken an unexpected turn.