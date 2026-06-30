Zambia only had three truly national elections; 1991, 2011 and 2021, claims Chishimba



UNITED Progressive People —UPP president and UPND Alliance partner Saviour Chishimba has described President Hakainde Hichilema as Zambia’s only truly national presidential candidate ahead of the August 13, 2026 general elections.





Chishimba argues in a statement that a presidential candidate should have structures and representation across the entire country, from Livingstone in the South to Nakonde in the North, and from Chipata in the East to Mwinilunga in the North-west.





He says national leadership requires a presence in every constituency, ward and village, adding that parliamentary and council candidates play a critical role in mobilising support and monitoring elections on the ground.



Chishimba notes that Zambia last experienced what he termed a truly national election in 1991 when multiparty democracy was restored, and again in 2011 and 2021 when leading presidential candidates fielded represeLntatives in all constituencies.

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According to Chishimba, candidates who fail to contest across the country cannot claim to represent all Zambians.



“A candidate who skips constituencies is not running for President of Zambia, they are running for president of their preferred regions. That is not national leadership. That is regionalism dressed in a suit,” he remarks, in a statement.





The UPP leader further says the UPND Alliance enters the 2026 elections as the only political formation with nationwide structures and a development agenda covering all parts of the country.



He says the focus of a second term under President Hichilema will be on improving household livelihoods following what he described as the completion of economic stabilisation measures, debt restructuring and efforts to revive the mining sector.





Chishimba says the next phase of development should benefit farmers, miners, traders and young graduates across the country.





“The stabilisation is done. The debt is restructured. The mines are open. Now the work of household recovery begins,” he says.



He urges Zambians to remain united as the country heads towards the 2026 general elections.



©TV Yatu | David Kashiki | June 30, 2026.