Zambia Police Foil Plot Against President Hichilema, Arrest Two Suspects





In a significant breakthrough, the Zambia Police Service, in collaboration with the Department of Immigration and the Anti-Terrorism Unit, has apprehended two male suspects linked to a plot to harm President Hakainde Hichilema. The suspects, identified as Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, 42, a Mozambican national, and Leonard Phiri, 43, from Kafewa village in Sinda District, were arrested in Lusaka after being found in possession of various charms, including a live chameleon.





According to police sources, the two men are believed to be practicing witchdoctors. Preliminary investigations suggest they were hired by Nelson Banda, the younger brother of Emmanuel Jay Banda, who is currently on the run. The suspects allegedly planned to use witchcraft to harm the President, with an initial payment of K16,500.00 made out of a total K30,000.00 fee. The full payment, reportedly K2,000,000.00, was to be made upon completion of their mission.





Rae Hamoonga, Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrest and the details of the plot in a statement to the media. “The suspects were engaged in an illegal and dangerous scheme aimed at harming our Head of State. We are taking this matter very seriously, and we are committed to bringing all those involved to justice,” Hamoonga said.





The two suspects face several charges, including:



Professing knowledge of witchcraft, under Section 5 (a) of the Witchcraft Act, Chapter 90 of the Laws of Zambia.

– Possession of charms, in violation of Section 11 (2) of the Witchcraft Act, Chapter 90.

– Cruelty to wild animals, under Section 80 of the Zambia Wildlife Act, No. 14 of 2015.





“The suspects are currently in police custody and will appear in court soon,” Hamoonga added. “We continue to investigate the case, including the whereabouts of Nelson Banda, who we believe played a central role in orchestrating this plot.”





The news of the arrests has shocked many, as it highlights the persistent threat of criminal activities targeting the nation’s leadership. The Zambia Police Service has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.





“The safety of our citizens and leaders is our top priority, and we will not tolerate any actions that threaten the peace and stability of our country,” Hamoonga emphasized.



The investigation into this alleged plot is ongoing, and authorities are continuing their search for Nelson Banda.