FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Zambian-American Musician OC OSilliation Endorses President Hakainde Hichilema, Citing Need for Continuity and Long-Term Economic Stability





Lusaka, Zambia – Zambian-American musician OC has publicly expressed his support for President Hakainde Hichilema’s bid for another term in office, arguing that continuity in leadership is essential for sustaining economic reforms and achieving long-term national development.





In a detailed public statement, OC acknowledged that he has been an outspoken critic of the current administration over the past four years but emphasized that leadership should be judged fairly by considering both its shortcomings and achievements.





After reflecting on Zambia’s economic trajectory and broader global trends, OC stated that major reforms in governance, investment, infrastructure, and job creation require time to produce meaningful results. He argued that frequent changes in government can interrupt ongoing programmes and delay the realization of long-term development goals.





While expressing respect for opposition leaders Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu and recognizing their contributions to Zambia’s political landscape, OC maintained that the country’s current circumstances warrant careful consideration of policy continuity and institutional stability.





He noted that the UPND administration inherited significant economic challenges, including debt pressures and fiscal constraints, and has spent considerable effort restructuring key sectors of the economy. According to his statement, allowing those reforms to mature could provide Zambia with greater opportunities for sustainable growth and prosperity.





OC concluded that, despite disagreements he has had with the President on various issues, he believes President Hakainde Hichilema should be afforded another opportunity to complete the programmes and reforms already underway, stressing that Zambia’s future should be guided by long-term national interests rather than short-term political considerations.





The endorsement adds another voice to the ongoing national conversation surrounding leadership, economic policy, and the country’s development trajectory ahead of the upcoming elections.

He writes;

WHY I BELIEVE CONTINUITY DESERVES CONSIDERATION



For the past four years, I have disagreed with President Hakainde Hichilema on many issues. I have never hidden my views, nor have I been afraid to speak openly when I believed criticism was warranted. However, I do not believe leadership should be assessed solely through the lens of disagreement. Fairness requires us to acknowledge both shortcomings and achievements.





As many of you know, I am not someone who sugarcoats issues. I speak my mind honestly, whether people agree with me or not. Today, I ask you to hear me out.



Over the past several weeks, I have spent time reflecting, asking difficult questions, and studying economic and geopolitical trends across the world. One conclusion I have reached is that frequent changes in government can sometimes slow a country’s long-term economic growth and development, particularly when an incoming administration inherits significant economic challenges.





A nation is far more complex than a business enterprise. It is a living system made up of millions of citizens, institutions, industries, and responsibilities. Reforming an economy, strengthening public institutions, attracting investment, and creating sustainable jobs are not tasks that can be completed overnight. In many cases, meaningful transformation takes years, sometimes even decades.





Some may ask why I am expressing these views after spending the last four years criticizing President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government. My answer is simple: leadership should be judged fairly, and national development must always take precedence over political loyalty.





If President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision is genuinely centered on building a stronger economy, increasing investment, improving infrastructure, and creating long-term prosperity, then it is reasonable to acknowledge that such ambitions require time to mature. Many reforms only reveal their full benefits years after they are introduced. The foundations may be laid today, while the rewards are harvested tomorrow.





History teaches us that lasting progress is rarely instantaneous. Great nations are built through patience, consistency, and a willingness to stay the course. Just as individuals often make short-term sacrifices to secure a better future, countries sometimes endure difficult periods before experiencing sustained growth and prosperity.





I have great respect for both BM and MZ. They are capable leaders who have contributed to Zambia’s political landscape in different ways, and I am encouraged by the passion and support they continue to receive from many citizens. May God bless them as they continue serving our nation.





That said, for the sake of continuity, stability, and long-term economic planning, I believe Zambia should carefully consider the value of maintaining a consistent development agenda. When the Patriotic Front left office, the UPND administration inherited serious economic challenges, including debt pressures, fiscal constraints, and declining investor confidence. Considerable time and effort have since been devoted to restructuring and rebuilding key sectors of the economy.





Any new administration would naturally need time to review existing policies, establish its priorities, appoint leadership teams, and implement its own agenda. While political transitions are an essential part of democracy, they can also interrupt ongoing programmes and reforms before their results are fully realised.





More than sixty years after independence, many Zambians still struggle to experience the full benefits of our country’s immense natural wealth. This reality should compel us to ask difficult questions. Why has sustainable prosperity remained elusive for so many? What policies and leadership approaches will finally unlock Zambia’s enormous potential?





These questions deserve thoughtful consideration, not emotional reactions. Sustainable development requires economic stability, responsible governance, institutional continuity, and policies that place the long-term interests of citizens above short-term political victories.



This article is not intended to create division. It is simply an honest reflection based on my observations, research, and understanding of the challenges facing our nation.





As citizens, we should ask ourselves: What immediate changes do we realistically expect from a new government? Would our lives transform overnight, or would we once again begin a new cycle of transition, adjustment, and waiting? Regardless of who occupies State House, challenges such as the cost of living, unemployment, energy shortages, and economic recovery will not disappear instantly. These are structural issues that require sustained effort, consistency, and time.





While I may not agree with President Hakainde Hichilema on every issue, I believe that if we are serious about building a stable economy and creating lasting prosperity, continuity deserves careful consideration. Allowing the current administration additional time to complete its programmes and deliver on its commitments may provide the consistency needed to realise the long-term objectives it has set for the country.





Therefore, after careful reflection, I believe President Hakainde Hichilema deserves another opportunity to continue the work that has already begun and to see through the reforms his administration has initiated.





The future of Zambia should not be determined solely by political emotions or party affiliations, but by a sober assessment of what will best advance the interests of our people and our nation. Hakainde Hichilema



May God bless Zambia.



With love and respect,



PRESIDENT CHITONGWA

ONE ZAMBIA VISION (OZV)