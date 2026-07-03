Zambian Mayors, Council Chairpersons Sue Attorney General Over K153M Salary Arrears



A group of 25 elected local authority leaders has taken the Zambian Government to court, demanding payment of more than K153 million in outstanding salaries, allowances and benefits.





Duncan Kaonga and 24 other Mayors and Council Chairpersons filed the action in the High Court of Zambia, Lusaka, against the Attorney General as the representative of Government. The plaintiffs say they were elected for a 5-year term in the 11th August 2021 tripartite elections under Article 154 of the Constitution.





The leaders argue Government failed to implement salary and benefit adjustments contained in several Ministry of Local Government circulars issued between 2016 and 2021. They are seeking:





K153,088,383.91 in salary arrears K70.6M for Sept 2021–Dec 2023 and K82.4M for Jan 2024–March 2026, covering Town, Municipal and City Councils.



Unpaid housing and transport allowances* at 20% and 30% of monthly salaries respectively.





End-of-term gratuity at 100% of total remuneration*, tax-free, as directed in a 5th Feb 2019 circular.



A declaration that the 2016–2021 circulars on salaries, vehicles, leave, funeral insurance and vehicle purchase are “valid, binding and applicable” to them.





Interest, costs and any other relief* the Court deems fit.



The petition lists benefits they say were approved but not honoured, including leave of 3.5 days per month, inclusion in a public service funeral scheme, and the right to purchase official motor vehicles on terms given to similar public office holders.



(Credit: Muvi Tv)