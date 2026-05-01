🇿🇲🤣 Zambians Expect A Very LONG 2026 Presidential BALLOT PAPER As Nomination Fees Paid (K100,000) JUMPS from 14 to 23 Already





ℹ️ Current Zambia



The number of presidential candidates who have paid the K100,000 nomination fee to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has Jumped from 14 to 23, with more aspirants expected to make payments.





Zambia currently has over 50 political parties, signaling a highly competitive election period.



As for Mr. Alex Mulyokela, he is still seeking K100,000 from well-wishers for his presidential nomination fee to appear on the ballot for the first time.





👇 Below is the related post on the above subject



🇿🇲🤔 OPPOSITION UNITY COLLAPSES AS PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFULS RUSH TO PAY K100,000 NOMINATION FEES





Calls for opposition unity appear to have fallen on deaf ears, as most major political leaders have proceeded to pay the K100,000 nomination fee ahead of this year’s elections.





Among those who have already paid are Tonse Alliance president Brian Mundubile, Orange Alliance leader Harry Kalaba, KBF of Zambia Must Prosper, PeP president Chanda Katotobwe, and UPPZ president Charles Chanda.





Meanwhile, Makebi Zulu is also expected to pay his nomination fee to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) soon.

So far, more than 14 presidential candidates have paid their nomination fees, signaling a highly competitive race.





However, information reaching us indicates that the incumbent, His Excellency the President, has not yet paid. The deadline for payment coincides with the day each candidate is scheduled to file their nomination papers.





👉 Meanwhile ” Zambian Eye News ” Reports the following 👇



PF IN FURTHER TURMOIL AS CHITALU CHILUFYA EMERGES AS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE





Uncertainty continues to grip the Patriotic Front (PF) as fresh developments emerge over its presidential candidature ahead of the August 2026 general elections.





Former Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has paid the K100,000 presidential nomination fee to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), signaling his intention to contest for the presidency under the PF ticket.





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