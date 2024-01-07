Zambians expected too much from UPND, notes Kunda

By Noel Iyombwa

ZAMBIA Wake Up Party leader Howard Kunda says Zambians were over expectant when they voted for the UPND.

Kunda saysZambians voted for the UPND because the party promised to sort out problems surrounding the mines on the Copperbelt, which they have failed to do.

According to Kunda, despite promises, the mining sector is still grappling with the same problems the UPND promised to clear.

He said his party believes that the mining sector should be handled by Zambians, and not foreign investors.

Kunda wondered why the Minister of Mines is of the view that Zambians have no capacity to run the industry when the country has been mining even before independence.

He said the country cannot fail to train experts who can be running the sector.