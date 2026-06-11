ZAMBIANS VOTE FOR CHANGE, NOT MANIFESTOS – SIMUTANYI



11th June 2026



ZAMBIANS don’t vote for manifestos; if they don’t support the party in power, they can vote for anybody else who is not UPND, says political analyst Dr Neo Simutanyi.





He notes that in 2021, citizens voted for the UPND not because it had the best manifesto, but because they wanted change by removing the PF.





Dr Simutanyi was commenting on assertions that there was no election atmosphere because the opposition had no message to present to Zambians. Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) recently also called on political parties to publicly share their revised manifestos covering the period 2026 to 2031.





The organisation challenged the political parties to accelerate their campaign activities to effectively disseminate their campaign messages to potential voters.



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