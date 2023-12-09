“THE SEASON OF NONSENSE IS UPON US ,” ECL

..Had Tutwa still been alive , he would not be asking who is in charge of the nonsense because even toddlers are able to see who is in charge of the nonsense…

Smart Eagles/ Sat. December 9th

Zambia’s 6th President and President of the Patriotic Front, Dr. Edgar Lungu has called on well-meaning Zambians not to let down the memory of late Tutwa Ngulube by defending the Constitution and Zambia’s democracy.

In a speech that he was to deliver at the memorial service and unveiling of tombstone of late lawyer , politician, and businessman Hon. Tutwa Ngulube, President Lungu said a year ago, Tutwa asked who was in charge of the nonsense but that had he still been alive today, he would have been aggressively confronting the one in charge of the nonsense politically and legally.

“Right now , these scared leaders in government are doing all the silly things to provoke us into some reaction which they intend to use in justifying their declaration of a State of Emergency so they can suppress and oppress citizens unchecked, “

” Yes, Zambians will resist all manner of desperate attempts at killing democracy. They will resist their attempt to impose dictatorship,”

“We know their Mingalatos, and we will not allow them to take Zambians for a ride, ” said ECL.

” As I conclude , I say to Tutwa, continue to rest in peace, my dear lawyer and brother . You ran your race with honour , dignity, and intergrity, ” President Lungu said