Zambia”s Inflation rate per year is at 47%-USA Economist

Zambia’s inflation rate is four times higher than what Bank of Zambia And Zambia Statistics Agency are portraying-USA Economist

An American economist has challenged the Zambia Central Bank to disclose the true rate of inflation rate in Zambia.

Dr. Steve Hanke an economist and professor of applied economics at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland said according to his measurement, the rate stands at 47% per year, four times higher than reflected by Bank of Zambia.

He tweeted;

“Today I accurately measure Zambia ‘s inflation rate is at a PUNISHING 47%/yr — that’s nearly 4xhigher than the official rate.”

Bank of Zambia Gov.Dr.Denny Kalyalya

= MONETARY MISMANAGEMENT.

Steve H. Hanke is an American economist and professor of applied economics at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.