Zanu-PF bigwigs fall over each other defending Mnangagwa on ED2030 mantra

ZANU-PF Politburo member Ziyambi Ziyambi has come to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s defence amid growing calls within the ruling party to amend Zimbabwe’s constitution and extend Mnangagwa’s term to 2030.

Speaking to party members in Mashonaland West, Ziyambi dismissed claims that Mnangagwa is personally pushing for the extension. Instead, he said the calls reflect the will of the broader ZANU-PF membership.

“At no time did President Mnangagwa say he wants this or that, about the issue of 2030,” Ziyambi said. “It is us as the people and general membership of ZANU-PF who expressed our desire about what we want him to do. He is not in the equation or this discourse.”

Ziyambi is the third high-ranking official in recent days to publicly defend Mnangagwa against accusations of seeking to prolong his presidency. His remarks follow similar statements from Information Minister Jenfan Muswere and Presidential spokesperson George Charamba, both regarded as Mnangagwa loyalists.

Muswere described the push to extend the presidential term as a “rightful and unquestionable obligation” of ZANU-PF and other stakeholders. Charamba, meanwhile, emphasized that Mnangagwa respects the constitutional process and the expression of public viewpoints.

These remarks come amid factional tensions within ZANU-PF, with loyalists of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga reportedly opposing efforts to extend Mnangagwa’s term. Amending the constitution would require two-thirds support in Parliament, as well as broader political maneuvering.

Calls for Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond 2028 have drawn criticism from opposition groups, civil society, and religious leaders. The Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHOCD) recently urged Mnangagwa to honor the 2013 Constitution and step aside when his current term ends.

“The designated role of the President of Zimbabwe in such situations is not to tamper with expressions of viewpoints from the citizenry; rather, it is to allow those viewpoints free play for as long as they remain within the remit of our Constitution,” said Charamba in response.

Despite distancing himself from the matter during ZANU-PF’s last People’s Conference, Mnangagwa’s allies in key provinces, including his home province of Masvingo, have continued to advocate for constitutional amendments to extend his rule.

As ZANU-PF navigates internal divisions, the debate over Mnangagwa’s future reflects broader questions about leadership succession and democratic governance in Zimbabwe. Whether these calls translate into formal constitutional amendments remains to be seen, but they have already reignited discussions about the balance of power within the ruling party and the nation’s political landscape.

