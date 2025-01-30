Zanu-PF faction reacts to war veterans’ criticism of Mnangagwa’s leadership

A faction within Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party has reacted sharply to recent statements made by war veterans, denouncing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies for attempts to extend his tenure beyond the 2028 constitutional limit.

The tensions have flared after Mnangagwa appeared to reject calls for an extension of his presidency through a resolution passed at the 2024 Zanu-PF National People’s Conference, dubbed ‘Resolution #1.’ The resolution had advocated for the 82-year-old leader to remain in power until 2030, despite his constitutional term limit.

Blessed Runesu Geza, a member of the Zanu-PF Central Committee and a vocal critic, spearheaded the backlash, labeling Mnangagwa a “failed leader” who should step down or face unspecified consequences. Geza, known for his acerbic rhetoric and the nickname “Bombshell,” held a press conference in Harare, where he publicly criticized the President and his loyalists. His comments were soon followed by a statement from Ben Ncube, the organizing secretary of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), who expressed the ex-combatants’ disapproval of the President’s apparent move to amend the Constitution and extend his rule beyond 2028.

The criticisms by Geza and Ncube have sparked speculation about a possible power struggle within Zanu-PF, with political observers suggesting that the two factions may be backed by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, a frontrunner to succeed Mnangagwa after his second and final term.

In a televised address on Tuesday night, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere vehemently denounced Geza’s comments, accusing him of hypocrisy and disloyalty. Muswere noted that Geza had previously been a strong advocate for the 2030 extension resolution at the Zanu-PF conference, which made his current criticisms “surprising” and “self-contradictory.”

“These individuals, while purporting to be members of the ruling party, are not using proper channels to address their grievances,” Muswere said. “It is unfortunate that these individuals are now demonizing the President, even though they played a role in passing Resolution #1, which called for the President to stay in office until 2030.”

The Information Minister also expressed disappointment at what he called Geza’s bitterness, which he attributed to a 2018 primary election defeat. “It is unfortunate that the bitterness he suffered from that defeat is now causing him to turn against the President,” Muswere added, referring to Geza’s role in pushing for the resolution earlier.

Muswere stressed that Mnangagwa’s government has shown unwavering support for war veterans, citing the establishment of a standalone ministry to cater to their welfare and the creation of a War Veterans’ Wing within Zanu-PF. He also highlighted that the government had initiated over 8,000 developmental projects since Mnangagwa assumed office in 2017.

“The Second Republic has championed a deliberate welfare program for our veterans, recognizing them in the Constitution and ensuring their inclusion in Zimbabwe’s economy,” Muswere explained. “War veterans are a distinguished group of patriots who helped bring about the independence we enjoy today. Their contributions will never be forgotten.”

Muswere’s defense of the President’s leadership comes amidst growing tensions in Zanu-PF as factions vie for influence ahead of the 2028 election. The war veterans’ calls for Mnangagwa’s resignation reflect a deepening divide within the ruling party, which could have significant implications for the country’s political future.

As Zanu-PF grapples with internal disputes and leadership challenges, many observers are watching closely to see how the party will navigate the complex dynamics leading up to the next election.

