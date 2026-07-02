Zelensky: 13 Killed, Over 90 Injured After Massive Russian Missile and Drone Attack on Kyiv



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says 13 people were killed and more than 90 injured after Russia launched one of its largest overnight air attacks against Ukraine, with Kyiv as the primary target.





According to Zelensky, Russia fired more than 70 missiles of various types—nearly half of them ballistic missiles—along with almost 500 attack drones, including jet-powered Shahed drones.





The strikes damaged more than 20 locations across Kyiv, the majority of them residential buildings. An ambulance station, research institute, hotel, and several businesses were also hit.





Additional casualties were reported elsewhere, with five people injured in the Kharkiv region, including a child, and two more wounded in the Kyiv region. Overnight attacks also targeted the Sumy, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Cherkasy regions.





Zelensky called for increased international support, describing air defense systems as Ukraine’s highest priority, while urging partners to accelerate assistance through the PURL program and expand cooperation on Patriot air defense systems and anti-ballistic missile production.





Ukraine says its air defenses intercepted a significant number of incoming missiles and drones, but acknowledged that not all threats were successfully destroyed.