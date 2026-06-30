Zelensky Approves 40-Day Security Plan as EU Releases First Funding for Advanced Drone Program





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved a 40-day national security plan aimed at increasing pressure on Russia and strengthening Ukraine’s battlefield capabilities.





The strategy places a strong emphasis on next-generation AI-enabled drones, designed to operate with greater autonomy and improved resistance to electronic warfare and signal jamming, as Ukraine seeks to offset its manpower disadvantages.





On the same day, the European Union began allocating the first €3.9 billion installment from its broader financial support package for Ukraine.





According to Ukrainian officials, part of the funding will support the procurement, production, and development of advanced drone technologies, reflecting Kyiv’s growing reliance on unmanned systems as a key element of its defense strategy.