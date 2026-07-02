Zelensky Arrives in Ireland to Attend EU Council Presidency Ceremony

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Ireland to attend the opening ceremony marking Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union.

During the visit, Zelensky is scheduled to hold talks with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and President of the European Council António Costa.

In a statement, Zelensky said Ukraine continues to demonstrate that it deserves to become an equal member of the European family and expressed hope that Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union will help accelerate Kyiv’s EU accession process.

Ukraine is seeking tangible progress in its membership negotiations, including the opening of all remaining negotiation clusters as it advances its bid to join the European Union.