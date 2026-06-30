Zelensky Fires Back at Putin After Rejection of Long-Range Strike Proposal, Says Russia Is Facing a Growing Fuel Shortage





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has strongly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin after Moscow rejected a proposal to limit long-range strikes.





Zelensky mocked what he described as the Kremlin’s repeated failure to achieve its military objectives, claiming Russia has postponed its deadline to seize the Donbas region 15 times since the full-scale invasion began. He added that if Moscow refuses to end the war, it should prepare for a 16th postponement.





The Ukrainian leader also argued that Putin is increasingly disconnected from the reality facing Russian civilians. He claimed that Russia, one of the world’s largest oil producers, is experiencing growing fuel shortages, with long queues reported at gas stations.





According to Zelensky, the shortages are a direct consequence of Ukrainian long-range drone strikes targeting Russian oil refineries, fuel depots, and energy infrastructure, which he said have significantly disrupted domestic fuel supplies.





Russia has not accepted Zelensky’s assessment and continues to maintain that its military objectives remain unchanged. Independent verification of the full extent and causes of the reported fuel shortages remains limited.