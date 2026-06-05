BREAKING: President Volodymyr Zelensky has published an open letter addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin.





In the letter, Zelensky rejects Russia’s justifications for the war, proposes a direct meeting with Putin, and says Ukraine will continue defending its independence despite Moscow’s expectations.





▪️ “Whatever you say about NATO, geopolitics, and the Russian language — this war is your personal choice.”



▪️ “A war without a real reason. That is how history will remember it.”





▪️ “Ukraine proposes to end the war in a format between us and you. I propose a meeting.”



▪️ “You did not expect full-scale resistance from Ukraine and did not predict that things would go this far. But we are all here — in the fifth year of full-scale confrontation.”





▪️ “Ukraine preserves its independence. And will preserve it. Despite any other predictions.”



▪️ “Don’t be afraid to get out of the war — that is the main thing needed from you now.”





▪️ “We in Ukraine do not want permanent war. We know very well that without war is immeasurably better.”



▪️ “You won’t have enough money and political power to continue buying the loyalty of Russians as you have done for 26 years. We will do everything to make the world know about this.”





▪️ “As you yourself say — ‘everything must be counted.’”



▪️ “We have seen intelligence documents showing that you are currently reviewing war plans for 2027 and 2028 as well.”





▪️ “You want to drag Belarus even further into the war, and we are now forced to prepare for that too.”



▪️ “All have heard how your representatives, smiling, said that I could supposedly come to Moscow. But after these 26 years, there is nothing for a Ukrainian leader to do in your capital, just as there is nothing for a Russian leader to do in Kyiv.”





▪️ “There are countries that traditionally host leaders for resolving questions of war and peace. Switzerland, Türkiye, countries of the Arab world — many can and want to host this meeting.”



Full letter here: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/vidkritij-list-prezidentu-rosijskoyi-federaciyi-vid-preziden-104769