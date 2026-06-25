Zelenskyy Claims Russian Air Defenses Are Being Pulled Toward Moscow, Creating New Vulnerabilities





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that Russia is increasingly concentrating its air defense systems around Moscow and other high-value strategic locations following recent Ukrainian long-range strikes deep inside Russian territory.





According to Zelenskyy, recent Ukrainian attacks against military-industrial targets, including facilities linked to Russia’s defense sector, have forced Moscow to redeploy air defense assets from other regions.





The Ukrainian leader said that Russia is now prioritizing the protection of key sites, including Moscow, the Kerch Bridge, and the Valdai region, where President Vladimir Putin maintains an official residence.





Zelenskyy further argued that concentrating air defense systems around a limited number of strategic locations could create significant gaps elsewhere across Russian territory.





According to Kyiv, these potential vulnerabilities could provide new opportunities for Ukraine’s long-range drone fleet, including next-generation systems reportedly capable of striking targets more than 1,500 kilometers from the border.





Russia has not officially commented on the allegations, and the reported redeployments have not been independently verified.





Military analysts have noted that the growing scale of long-range drone warfare is increasingly forcing both Russia and Ukraine to make difficult decisions about how and where to allocate limited air defense resources.