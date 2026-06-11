Zelenskyy Claims Ukrainian Drone Operations Have Caused Nearly $40 Billion in Damage to Russia





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces have inflicted nearly $40 billion worth of damage on Russian military and strategic assets over the past year.





According to Zelenskyy, drone operations have become one of Ukraine’s most effective military tools, enabling strikes against logistics hubs, military infrastructure, equipment, and other high-value targets. He said the reported figure highlights the growing impact of unmanned systems on the battlefield and their role in disrupting Russian military operations.





The Ukrainian leader made the remarks while highlighting the achievements of the country’s Unmanned Systems Forces, a branch that has expanded significantly during the war and now plays a key role in long-range strike missions.





The claim has not been independently verified, but it reflects Ukraine’s continued emphasis on drone warfare as a central element of its military strategy.



Source: Defence Express / Defence-UA