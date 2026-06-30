ZEMA Approves Landmark USD 1.1 Billion Crude Oil Refinery for Ndola

ZEMA Approves Landmark Crude Oil Refinery to Boost Zambia’s Energy Independence



The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) has approved the establishment of a Crude Oil Refinery Plant by Zambia Petrochemical Energy Company (ZPEC) Limited. The facility is projected to produce three million metric tonnes of refined petroleum products per annum, marking a significant milestone in Zambia’s pursuit of energy self-sufficiency.





The refinery, to be located adjacent to Indeni Energy Company Limited in the Bwana Mkubwa Area of Ndola on the Copperbelt, represents an investment of USD 1.1 billion. The project is expected to transform Zambia’s energy landscape by reducing the country’s heavy reliance on imported refined petroleum products, which has long strained the national economy and exposed consumers to volatile global fuel prices. Once operational, the refinery is anticipated to add significant value to the energy supply chain, improve fuel security, and contribute meaningfully to government revenues through taxes and levies.





The approval was granted among 77 projects, out of 87 considered, by the Environmental Assessments Committee of the 6th ZEMA Board during its June sitting. The approved projects span key sectors including 30 mining and mineral processing projects, 15 energy projects, 11 infrastructure development projects, 14 manufacturing and processing projects, and 7 agriculture and forestry projects. Six projects were rejected and four deferred.





ZEMA reaffirms its commitment to upholding the law and all applicable regulations in the evaluation and approval of all projects, balancing economic growth with the protection of Zambia’s natural environment and safe guarding human health.



Issued by

Original copy signed

Ruth Kanyanga Kamwi

Manager Corporate Affairs