ZICTA has fined Airtel Network Zambia for failing to adhere to the quality of service parameters outlined

AIRTEL FINED FOR POOR SERVICE

THE Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority-ZICTA, has fined Airtel Networks Zambia Plc, following a recent disruption in their service provision which affected subscribers.

The Company has been cited for breaching Section 67(1)(a) of the Information and Communications Technologies Act, No. 15 of 2009, as well as the Quality-of-Service Parameters as outlined in the guidelines.

ZICTA Manager-Corporate Communications, Hanford Chaaba, notes that Airtel has since been directed to immediately implement an action plan aimed at resolving the recurring network outages and to strictly adhere to the implementation timelines.

Chaaba says ZICTA will continue to monitor Airtel’s performance to ensure adherence to the Authority’s decision and the laws governing the sector.

Credit: Byta FM 90